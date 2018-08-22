After raising enough money for tuition and expenses, Ricardo Benitez is enrolled at Baylor with plans to walk on to the football team.
Born without femurs in both legs, Benitez stands 4-foot-2, but he played for the Plano West High School team where he was a major inspiration for his teammates. Though he was mostly a practice player, he got into some games for several plays.
Benitez attended Rhule’s football camp at Baylor in the summer of 2017, which led to an invitation to walk on to the team after he graduated from high school in May.
“I think everyone that was with him in camp and worked with him respected who he is and respected the effort that he gives,” Rhule said. “When you find guys who give effort, you want to be around them, so I’m anxious to have him here and have him be part of the squad.”
Benitez’s chance to walk on to the football team was in doubt several weeks ago when he didn’t have enough money to attend Baylor. But a friend of his started a GoFundMe account on the internet with a goal of raising $20,000.
As of Wednesday night, the account had raised $20,820 with 240 people making donations.
Benitez will have to go through the usual clearance and compliance procedures at Baylor before he begins practicing with the team.
“He’s here and with us, he just has to go through the process,” Rhule said. “I’m excited to get him out.”
The Bears are nearing the end of the third week of preseason camp with the season opener quickly approaching Sept. 1 at 7 p.m. against Abilene Christian at McLane Stadium.
Though the Bears have dealt with some injuries, Rhule has been impressed with the effort his players have delivered throughout camp.
“I’m excited to see the guys come together,” Rhule said. “We still have a lot of work to do. We can’t begin to look at the opponent yet. We’ll probably start that Friday. It’s just kind of fun to really see the culmination of the work for camp. I’m really proud of the work this camp, so just to see guys hit their stride right now is nice.”
Following last year’s 1-11 season, the Bears should be more equipped to withstand injuries since they have much more depth. Rhule said offensive tackle Jake Fruhmorgen is still out with a knee injury but there’s a chance he could return for the season opener.
Rhule said junior college transfer offensive tackle Johncarlo Valentin has also been dealing with an injury. Senior Josh Malin has been getting the bulk of the work load at left tackle.
“I don’t know if (Fruhmorgen) will be 100 percent ready,” Rhule said. “Johncarlo Valentin has done a great job, he’s been a little bit banged up. He’ll be out a couple days, a couple of weeks maybe. Malin has played well. Jake should be back there soon. If he’s ready to go Saturday (Sept.1) great, if not we’ll have him the Saturday after I’m sure and get him going from there.”
Baylor’s linebacking corps has also been dealing with injuries, but Rhule expects the group to be in good shape for the opener. Outside linebackers Henry Black and Jordan Williams and middle linebacker Clay Johnston were listed as starters on the depth chart going into camp, but there have been some strong position battles.
“Clay should be available next week,” Rhule said. “Terrel Bernard practiced the other day. Jordan Williams has been an iron man, he’s been out there every day. Henry’s done a great job.”
Black and running back JaMycal Hasty have been selected by their teammates to wear single-digit jerseys for the effort they’ve given during preseason camp. Single-digit jerseys are an honor Rhule awards to select players every season.
“The guy (Black) doesn’t say a word,” Rhule said. “He doesn’t complain. Doesn’t say a lot, just goes out there and competes. He’s my kind of guy, right?”
Rhule likes the progress his quarterbacks have made in the last three weeks. While sophomore Charlie Brewer will start, graduate transfer Jalan McClendon and freshman Gerry Bohanon should provide adequate depth.
“I feel really good about the quarterback position,” Rhule said. “I’ve seen Charlie out there, I’ve seen what Jalan can do in practice, and I’ve seen Gerry’s development. So I feel good about the position, really all the positions, going back now and watching the tape.”
Rhule and his staff hope to finalize starters at most positions by the upcoming weekend. But regardless of who starts, Rhule plans to rotate a lot of players to keep them fresh.
“Tomorrow is our off day and we’ll probably go back and talk about a lot of positions, who’s where,” Rhule said. “As you guys know, we’ve had some guys banged up, so some of those decisions have been made for us. I think the biggest thing is all our guys have played well. You want to make sure you do right by everybody. So we’ll put in a lot of time this weekend to make sure we’re really evaluating everyone.”