When Jimbo Fisher signed a 10-year, $75-million contract last December, one of his first priorities was to storm the recruiting trail to find players ready to jump on board with Texas A&M’s new high-profile coach.
With some late commitments last year, the Aggies finished 16th nationally in Rivals.com’s recruiting rankings. Following his success at Florida State, everybody wondered what Fisher could do with a full year of recruiting under his belt.
Fisher’s recruiting skills are clearly visible as his 2019 class is ranked second nationally behind defending national champion Alabama heading toward the NCAA’s early signing period beginning Dec. 19.
“Jimbo hit the ground running as soon as he made it to campus and hasn’t stopped yet,” said Jason Howell, senior recruiting analyst for TexAgs.com. “They closed out 2018 with a signing day flurry and have kept it going into 2019, and have put together a really strong class that stacks up well nationally.”
By comparison, Texas’ 2019 class ranks fifth nationally while Oklahoma is 10th, TCU 31st and Baylor 42nd.
Among the Aggies’ 23 commitments, 18 are from Texas high schools. Massive 6-5, 315-pound offensive lineman Kenyon Green from Humble Atascocita and Fort Bend Bush defensive back Erick Young are five-star recruits while 15 other players are four-star recruits. Green is the state’s No. 2 recruit while Young checks in at No. 4.
Like he showed during eight memorable seasons as Florida State’s head coach that included the 2013 national championship, Fisher has a knack for relating to young players and getting across his vision for the program.
“There’s a sincerity they like and he does a really good job of connecting not only with the prospect but also their family,” Howell said. “People can see the vision. He does a good job of explaining where you fit in and bringing the whole picture together in a way they can see it and feel it.”
Led by Young, the Aggies’ 2019 class is loaded with top defensive back prospects. Dallas Bishop Dunne safety Brian Williams is rated No. 8 in the state and Waxahachie safety Demani Richardson is 13{sup}th{/sup}.
“Erick Young is a big, physical cornerback who has played both sides of the football,” Howell said. “He’s an SEC type of guy who can take on bigger receivers. The thing that stands out about Brian Williams is he’s a guy who gets the game of football and is around the ball all the time. He can be the quarterback of the defense.
“Demani Richardson is more of a physical safety who can come into the box and be another big presence and also has ability in coverage. He’s almost linebacker size with the speed to go back.”
Though Mansfield Legacy cornerback Jeffery Carter is rated much lower than that trio at No. 53, the Aggies had to beat out Alabama and Georgia to get his commitment.
“Jeffery Carter is an athlete who can play either side of ball, and running a 4.3 in the 40 he might be the fastest guy in the class,” Howell said.
The Aggies are restocking their offensive line with Green, No. 54 recruit Layden Robinson from Manvel and No. 78 recruit Blake Trainor from Hallsville.
The Aggies’ top defensive line recruits are Converse Judson defensive end DeMarvin Leal and Katy Taylor defensive end Braedon Mowry. Leal is the No. 7 recruit in Texas while Mowry comes in at No. 40.
“Leal is probably the top defensive lineman in Texas and Green is the top offensive lineman,” Howell said. “Leal is a guy who can play defensive end or roll down to a defensive tackle spot. He’s a very explosive guy in the trenches.
“Kenyan (Green) might be best all-around offensive lineman I’ve seen in a while. There aren’t many 6-5 guys who have his size at offensive tackle. He can play center, guard or tackle and is a technician who can step in and be a factor.”
Fisher has commitments from two of the top tight ends in the state in No. 15-rated Baylor Cupp from Brock and No. 46 Jalen Wydermyer from Dickinson. Both are big, athletic guys who can block and catch.
“Cupp is a very well-rounded guy,” Howell said. “That’s a guy A&M was able to evaluate early and then really exploded in the spring. He can be an inline tight end and is a very good blocker. That’s probably where he’s the strongest, but he also has some good receiving skills.”
After previously committing to Oklahoma, Klein Collins running back Isaiah Spiller switched to Texas A&M and is the state’s No. 18 recruit. West Mesquite receiver Dylan Wright is a big target at 6-5, 198 pounds who is the state’s No. 17 recruit.
“Dylan Wright a big receiver who played quarterback until his sophomore year,” Howell said. “He’s a big bodied athlete who is still on the raw side. But when it comes to potential athleticism, it’s out of the roof.”
Texas A&M’s wide receiver corps will be further strengthened by Colleyville Heritage wideout Kam Brown who comes in at No. 25 in the state.
“Kam Brown was one of the first commitments to the class after Jimbo got to town,” Howell said. “Talk about a guy with a high football IQ. He’s driven to learn.”
Besides Green and Young, the only other two five-star Texas Rivals.com recruits are headed to Oklahoma, including No. 1-rated Allen receiver Theo Wease and No. 3 Carrollton Hebron receiver Trejan Bridges.
No. 5-rated Garrett Wilson from Austin Lake Travis has committed to Ohio State.