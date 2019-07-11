NEW YORK — A’ja Wilson is under a bit of pressure now as one of the captains of the WNBA All-Star Game.
She’ll try and get Las Vegas teammates Liz Cambage and Kayla McBride on her squad for that matchup. The only problem is that Elena Delle Donne has the first pick in the draft.
Joining Wilson, Delle Donne, Cambage and McBride as starters are Baylor alum Brittney Griner, Seattle’s Natasha Howard and Connecticut’s Jonquel Jones in the frontcourt. The other starting guards are Los Angeles’ Chelsea Gray, Seattle’s Jewell Loyd and New York’s Kia Nurse.
Fans make up 50 percent of the vote to determine the starters, while current WNBA players and a media panel accounted for 25 percent each.