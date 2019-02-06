Southern Mississippi officials announced Wednesday that Art Briles is not a candidate for the football program's offensive coordinator position.
Southern Mississippi President Rodney Bennett and interim Athletic Director Jeff Mitchell released a statement that read:
“We have met with Art Briles regarding a position with the Southern Miss football program. Following that meeting, we informed him that he is not a candidate. The university will have no further comment on this matter.”
However, Southern Mississippi coach Jay Hopson released a statement in which he disagreed with the decision of the university president.
“Although I respect the decision of Dr. Rodney Bennett, I disagree with it,” Hopson said. “I have interviewed Art Briles for an assistant at Southern Miss and I believe he is a man who deserves a second chance. He is a man that seemed sincere and humble and personally he committed no crime.
“He might not have acted in the proper protocol, but that would be my job at Southern Miss. He was interviewing for an assistant position, even though I believe he will be a head coach at a major program in the near future. However, I believe he is a man who does love the Lord and deserves a second chance. He has been banned from employment in college football for three years and has been punished.”
Hopson has been seeking to hire an offensive coordinator since Shannon Dawson became a member of Dana Holgorsen’s staff at Houston last month.
Briles released a statement to Stadium digital television: "I appreciate the trust and support of Coach Hopson — I was informed by the Interim AD today that the ongoing NCAA investigation with Baylor and me was the main issue (on not being hired at Southern Miss).”
Briles, 63, has recently been coaching a semi-pro football team in Italy, but has not coached at a university in the United States since Baylor fired him in May 2016 amid the university’s sexual assault scandal.
Baylor has received a formal notice of allegations from the NCAA related to the football sexual assault scandal. But the NCAA has not yet made its final ruling on the case.
If the NCAA places a show-cause penalty against Briles, the school hiring him can be penalized, and can be severely punished if the coach commits additional violations.
Briles coached eight seasons for the Bears from 2008-2015 where he compiled a 65-37 record, including Big 12 championships in 2013-14. The Bears finished 10-3 in his final season in 2015.
In August 2017, June Jones, who was the head coach of the Canadian Football League’s Hamilton Tiger-Cats, planned to hire Briles as an assistant coach. But Jones reversed his decision due to public backlash against Briles.