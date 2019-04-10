The sixth-ranked Texas women’s tennis team shut out Baylor, 7-0, on Wednesday at the Hurd Tennis Center.
Baylor No. 1 singles player Paula Baranano battled Texas’ Bianca Turati, but Turati prevailed, 6-3, 7-5. The Longhorns won the doubles point and the other five singles matches in straight sets and by at least four games per set.
The Bears rebounded from a long drought with a victory over Texas-San Antonio, 5-2, on Sunday. But Baylor (7-19, 1-6 Big 12) has now lost 16 of its last 18 matches.
Baylor’s season continues with a trip to play West Virginia in Morgantown, W.V., on Friday.