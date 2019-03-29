STILLWATER, Okla. – The No. 9 Oklahoma State women’s tennis team swept Baylor, 7-0, on Friday at the Greenwood Tennis center.
The Bears’ No. 1 singles player Livia Kraus pushed Oklahoma State’s Katarina Stresnakova in a close match, but Stresnakova prevailed, 4-6, 6-1, 1-0 (10-6). That was as close as Baylor could get as it dropped its 15th match in its last 16 outings.
Baylor (6-16, 1-3 Big 12) continues its road trip across the Red River when it faces Oklahoma at 11 a.m. on Sunday in Norman, Okla.