The Baylor women’s tennis team put up a fight against No. 17 USC, but ultimately dropped its final match at the BNP Paribas Collegiate Challenge, 4-2, late Saturday evening in Indian Wells, Calif.
Baylor’s Kris Sorokolet defeated USC’s Ana Neffa, 6-2, 6-3, in the No. 3 singles slot, and the Bears’ Paula Baranano edged USC’s Becca Weissmann, 1-6, 6-3, 6-2, in the No. 4 match.
However, USC claimed the doubles point and three singles matchups to send Baylor to its 13th-consecutive loss.
Baylor (5-14) continues its season with a Big 12 match against Kansas back at home Friday at the Hurd Tennis Center.