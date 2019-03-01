The No. 21 Michigan women’s tennis team continued Baylor’s recent struggles, blanking the Bears, 7-0, on Friday afternoon at the Wolverines’ Varsity Tennis Center.
Baylor entered the match with just four active players and, therefore, forfeited the No. 5 and No. 6 singles matches. That added to Michigan’s domination as the Wolverines handed Baylor (5-9) its eighth-consecutive loss.
In the remaining singles matchups, Michigan’s Chiara Lommer defeated Baylor’s Jessica Hinojosa, 6-4, 6-2, in the No. 1 slot. Wolverines’ No. 2 player Brienne Minor bested Baylor’s Paula Baranano, 7-5, 6-3. Michigan’s Ana Craciun beat Stephanie Adames, 6-3, 6-0, and the Wolverines’ Lera Patiuk defeated Baylor’s Katelyn Parker, 6-1, 6-0.
The Michigan doubles team of Bella Lorenzini and Craciun out-dueled Baylor’s Adames and Parker, 6-0.
Baylor continues its road trip versus Ohio State in Columbus, Ohio, at 11 a.m. on Sunday.