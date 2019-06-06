Audrey Boch-Collins of Las Vegas, Nev., announced her commitment to the Baylor women’s tennis program via Instagram on Thursday.
Boch-Collins, who is the 19th-ranked player in the nation in her class according to the most recent Tennis Recruiting Network Babolat recruiting list, boasts a sparkling 30-7 record versus four-star and five-star prospects. She recently claimed her third consecutive Nevada high school singles state championship and is undefeated in high school competition, having never dropped a set.
“I am so excited to announce that I have verbally committed to play tennis at Baylor University!” Boch-Collins said on Instagram.