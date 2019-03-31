NORMAN, Okla. – The Baylor women’s tennis team lost a series of three-set battles and was defeated by No. 30 Oklahoma, 7-0, on Sunday at the Headington Family Tennis Center.
The Bears dropped to 6-17 overall this season and 1-4 in Big 12 play after losing to Oklahoma State and the Sooners over the weekend.
Baylor’s No. 2 through No. 4 singles players, Jessica Hinojosa, Paula Baranano, Kris Sorokolet and Dominika Sujova all pushed their Oklahoma opponents to three sets, but the Bears were unable to prevail in any of them.
The Bears’ stretch of road matches continues when they travel to Texas Tech on Thursday.