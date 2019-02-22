The Baylor women’s tennis team played host Friday to No. 32 Kentucky at the Hurd Tennis Center. Kentucky took advantage of the Bears’ hospitality by walking away with a 5-2 decision.
Kentucky won the doubles point and then won four of six singles matches, dropping Baylor to 5-8 on the season.
Livia Kraus and Jessica Hinojosa gained the two singles wins. Kraus upset Justina Mikulskyte, 4-6, 6-2, 1-0 (11-9). It was Kraus’ 39th career win in singles play.
Hinojosa took three sets to win her match, making her the leading Bears player with nine dual match play wins.
“Kentucky played a great match,” said head coach Joey Scrivano, “[T]hey got an early lead and they just kept running with it.”
Baylor’s next match will be against Michigan in Ann Arbor on March 1.