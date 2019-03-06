The Baylor women’s tennis will try to snap a nine-match losing streak when it hosts TCU to open Big 12 play at 3 p.m. Thursday at the Hurd Tennis Center.
The Bears lost at Michigan and Ohio State last weekend, dropping their eighth and ninth consecutive matches while playing with a limited lineup. Injuries kept the Baylor squad to four players versus the Wolverines and six against the Buckeyes.
Even so, Baylor No. 1 player Jessica Hinojosa won her singles match at Ohio State and Paula Baranano claimed a victory against the Buckeyes in the No. 4 singles slot.
The Bears (5-10) will try to build on that momentum and extend their current six-match winning streak against the Horned Frogs (6-4).