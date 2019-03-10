The Baylor women’s tennis team dropped a close one against No. 24 Old Dominion, 4-3, on Sunday at the Hurd Tennis Center.
The Bears (5-12) were trying to snap a 10-match losing streak and got within a point of doing so as No. 1 singles player Livia Kraus, No. 2 player Kris Sorokolet and No. 3 player Jessica Hinojosa all won their matches.
But Old Dominion claimed the doubles point and the No. 4 through No. 6 singles matches to edge Baylor and send it to its 11th-straight loss.
Kraus defeated Old Dominion’s Holly Hutchinson, 7-5, 6-4. Sorokolet edged Nataliia Vlasova, 6-1, 6-4, and Hinojosa won a close straight-sets battle over Oleksanda Andreieva, 6-3, 7-5.
The Bears return to action later this week in Indian Wells, Calif., to play N.C. State and USC.