Following a high-five from Joey Scrivano, Stephanie Adames turned around to immediately be bear hugged by her teammates.
The freshman — who was picked up by the Baylor women’s tennis team from Baylor club tennis — had just won her first singles match.
Adames’s victory was one of the many by the Bears on Monday as Baylor topped Prairie View A&M, 6-1 after securing the 4-3 win earlier in the day over Rice.
“It’s great. Really happy for her,” Scrivano said. “She’s a great kid and she works so hard. It’s nice to see players like that get rewarded. Her and Katelyn (Parker) did great in doubles, too. (They) fought hard.”
The Bears built off their pair of victories on Saturday with a hard fought win over Rice to start off their doubleheader on Monday. The Owls took the doubles point with a pair of 6-4 wins, but Baylor stormed back in singles play.
“Obviously the win over Rice was really big,” Scrivano said. “(It was) just a great team effort. I really felt like Rice was the heavy favorite and for our team to find a way to
win was just really incredible. Really proud of all the girls.”
Livia Kraus got things rolling for Baylor on Court 1 with a 6-1, 6-1 victory to tie the overall score at 1. No. 114 Kris Sorokolet gave the Bears the lead with her 6-3, 6-2 win on Court 3.
Baylor eventually got the match victory as Angie Shakhraichuk and Dominika Sujova each won on their courts. Shakhraichuk worked through an epic tiebreaker to seal her 6-1, 7-6 (16-14) win on Court 4, while Sujova won 6-4, 6-4.
Shortly after the dub over Rice, the Bears took on Prairie View A&M.
“I think Angie was the catalyst,” Scrivano said. “She came out and played her heart out. You can tell she was on a mission and I think that really spurred on the rest of the team. Of course, I can’t lose sight of the fact that it takes four points to win a match and it’s a team effort, but she definitely led the way, for sure.”
Then against Prairie View A&M, Baylor jumped out to the 1-0 lead after securing the doubles point behind victories from Kraus and Sujova (6-3) along with Jessica Hinojosa and Sorokolet (6-4).
Kraus put Baylor up, 2-0, with her 6-0, 6-1 win on Court 1 before Sujova swept her opponent, 6-0, 6-0, to put the Bears up by three. Sorokolet clinched the win for Baylor with her 6-1, 6-1 win, and Jessica Hinojosa followed with a singles victory of her own.
Next up for Baylor is a trip to Austin for the ITA National Indoor Kickoff Weekend where the Bears will open things up against Wichita State at 11 a.m. Saturday.
“Right now, we definitely have to take a deep dive into the Rice match and figure out what we did well and what we need to improve,” Scrivano said. “Then we can start thinking about Wichita State.”