LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Baylor women’s tennis team gets a fresh start when it opens the Big 12 Tournament versus Iowa State at 10 a.m. on Thursday at the Sports Pavilion.
The Bears (8-20) enter the conference tournament as the No. 8 seed and play the No. 9 Cyclones in the opening round. The winner advances to the quarterfinals to face top-seeded Texas at 3 p.m. on Friday.
Iowa State (6-11) edged Baylor, 4-3, on Sunday at Forker Courts in Ames, Iowa.
Baylor lost to Texas, 4-1, in the semifinals of the Big 12 Tournament in Austin last season.