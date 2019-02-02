Baylor’s women’s tennis plays its third ranked team in as many contests when they take on No. 23 Central Florida at noon at the UTSA National Facility in Orlando Sunday.
Baylor (5-3) lost to No. 6 Texas on Jan. 27 and to No. 17 Miami on Friday. Like Baylor, UCF (3-2) has lost to the only two ranked opponents they have played, falling to No. 15 Florida State on Jan. 20 and No. 20 Northwestern on Jan. 26.
Livia Kraus and Kris Sorokolet are both 6-1 for the Bears on the singles courts.
Baylor and UCF are 1-1 against each other, with Central Florida winning the most recent meeting in Waco last season.