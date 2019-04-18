LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Baylor women’s tennis team posted its most complete match of the season as it blanked Iowa State, 4-0, in the first round of the Big 12 Tournament.
The Bears cruised to the doubles point as the teams of Dominika Sujova and Jessica Hinojosa and Paula Baranano and Livia Kraus each won their sets, 6-1.
Baranano kept it rolling with a quick, 6-1, 6-1, victory over Iowa State’s Regina Espindola in the No. 3 singles match. Baylor’s Kris Sorokolet won the No. 4 singles frame over Iowa State’s Ekaterina Repina, 6-3, 6-2. Then Bears No. 2 player Kraus clinched the match with a 6-1, 6-3 victory over the Cyclones’ Ekaterina Grib.
The win marked the first time this season Baylor has won a match without dropping a team point and the first time the Bears won by more than three points since defeated Prairie View A&M, 6-1, on Jan. 21.
Baylor (9-20), the No. 8 seed in the conference tournament, advances to face top-seeded Texas (16-3) in the quarterfinals at 3 p.m. on Friday at the Sports Pavilion Courts.