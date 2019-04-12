MORGANTOWN, W.V. – The Baylor women’s tennis team claimed its first Big 12 road victory of the season as the Bears defeated West Virginia, 4-3, on Friday evening.
Baylor grabbed the doubles point as Kris Sorokolet and Angie Shakhraichuk defeated West Virginia’s Paula Goetz and Christina Jordan, 6-2, and Bears Paula Baranano and Livia Kraus edged Sofia Duran and Anastasia Bovolskaia, 6-4.
Kraus then prevailed in the No. 1 singles match, 6-3, 7-5, over Jordan. Baylor’s Jessica Hinojosa won the No. 2 singles slot, 6-2, 6-1, over Duran, and Sorokolet defeated Bovolskaia, 6-2, 6-2, in the No. 4 match.
The Bears (8-19, 2-6 Big 12) will try to keep up the momentum as they travel to play Iowa State at noon on Sunday in Amex, Iowa.