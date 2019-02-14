Hoping to end a four-match losing streak, the Baylor’s women’s tennis team will take on No. 11 Northwestern Friday in Evanston, Illinois, with a match scheduled for 5 p.m. at the Vandy Christie Tennis Center.
To date, the Bears have a five-match winning streak against the Wildcats, which is the fourth Top 25 team Baylor has faced in its last five matches. Northwestern has a 4-3 record with wins over No. 22 UCF and No. 17 Miami, and is coming off a win over No. 18 LSU at the ITA Indoor National Championships. Baylor’s last match was a loss to Washington State in Waco.