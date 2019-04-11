The Baylor women’s tennis team will try to rebound from a lopsided loss to Texas when the Bears travel to play West Virginia at 5 p.m. on Friday in Morgantown, W.V.
Baylor (7-19, 1-6 Big 12) has lost 16 of its last 18 matches, including a 7-0 loss to seventh-ranked Texas on Wednesday.
West Virginia (10-9, 0-7) is returning home after losing a pair of matches in the state of Kansas last weekend. Kansas State shut out the Mountaineers, 7-0, on Friday, and No. 14 Kansas thumped West Virginia, 6-1, on Sunday.