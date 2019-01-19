Joey Scrivano wasn’t surprised by what he saw as the Baylor women’s tennis team opened its home slate with back-to-back wins Saturday at the Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center.
The Bears, who opened their season with a heartbreaking loss at Hawaii a week ago, were dialed in against UT-Rio Grande Valley and New Mexico.
“In Hawaii, we were really, not to take anything from Hawaii, but there were a lot of things that we needed to correct,” head coach Scrivano said. “We spent all week working at it. The players did an incredible job taking the coaching. They were very professional this week in their preparation. I’m not really surprised at the outcome. When you’re focused and you’re locked in, good things happen.”
Baylor started off the day earning the doubles point against UTRGV as the duo of Jessica Hinojosa and Kris Sorokolet won, 6-3, as Livia Kraus and Dominika Sujova followed with a 6-3 victory as well.
“I thought there were some nerves to start the doubles but they overcame that pretty good,” Scrivano said. “Then they really got back on track and played really solid throughout the entire match.”
In singles, Kraus (7-5, 6-2), Hinojosa (6-1, 6-0), Sujova (6-3, 6-1) and Sorokolet (6-2, 6-2) each won their singles matches as the Bears topped UTRGV 5-2.
“It was just a team effort,” Scrivano said. “All of them, even the matches at five and six where we the outcome wasn’t the way we wanted it, both of them (Katelyn Parker and Stephanie Adames) competed so hard. They kept those matches going and extended them as long as they could. Really proud of their effort.”
A few hours later, Baylor won the doubles point against New Mexico behind a 6-2 victory from Sorokolet and Hinojosa along with a 7-6 (7-6) win from Kraus and Sujova.
Kraus (6-1, 6-1), Hinojosa (6-2, 6-1), Sorokolet (6-4, 6-0) and Sujova (6-0, 6-2) won their singles matches against New Mexico as Baylor won 5-2.
“Overall the team did a really great job on focusing at the next at hand,” Scrivano said. “It’s a long day of tennis and it really wears on you physically, mentally and emotionally. They handled it very well.”
Next up for the Bears is another home doubleheader Monday against Rice at 2 p.m. and Prairie View A&M at 6 p.m. It has yet to be determined if the matches will be played at the Hurd Tennis Center or the Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center.