The Baylor women's tennis team, who is a perfect 4-0 at home this season, hosts Washington State at 5 p.m. Friday at the Hawkins Indoor Center.
It will mark the first time since 1991 that the two teams have played each other in women's tennis.
Baylor is coming off three-straight losses, all to ranked opponents - No. 6 Texas (4-0) Jan. 27, lost 5-2 at No. 17 Miami Feb. 1 and dropped a 6-1 decision at Central Florida Sunday.
On March 23, 1991, Baylor defeated Washington State 9-0 in Waco in the schools’ only other meeting.