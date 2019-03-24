The Baylor women’s tennis team won four of six singles matches to defeat No. 36 Kansas State, 4-3, on Sunday, ending a 14-match losing streak.
After Kansas State claimed the doubles point, Baylor No. 1 singles player Jessica Hinojosa set the tone for the Bears by defeating Maria Linares, 6-4, 5-7, 6-2.
Baylor’s Livia Kraus won the No. 2 match over Kansas State’s Margot Decker, 6-4, 6-3; Bears No. 4 player Paula Baranano won a close battle against Ines Mesquita, 7-6, 6-4, and Baylor No. 5 Dominika Sujova rallied to defeat the Wildcats’ Maria Ponomareva, 5-7, 6-3, 6-3.
The Bears (6-15 overall, 1-2 Big 12) came from behind to grab their first victory since defeating Wichita State, 4-1, on Jan. 26.
Baylor’s season continues when it travels to Oklahoma State for a Big 12 match at 5 p.m. on Friday at the Greenwood Tennis Center in Stillwater, Okla.