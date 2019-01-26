AUSTIN — The Baylor women’s tennis program has now won five straight matches as the Bears downed Wichita State, 4-1, on Saturday at the Texas Tennis Center. Baylor advances to take on Texas at 1 p.m. Sunday as part of the ITA National Kick-Off Weekend.
“The team effort and focus in doubles was not up to our standards,” head coach Joey Scrivano said. “Credit to the entire team for making adjustment in singles. Ultimately, our consistency in these key areas needs to improve. We are looking forward to another opportunity to compete tomorrow.”
Wichita State got an early lead after winning the doubles point, but Livia Kraus (6-2, 7-5), Jessica Hinojosa (6-1, 6-4), Angie Shakhraichuck (6-1, 6-1) and Paula Baranano (6-3, 6-0) all won their respective singles matches. Kraus is the first Bear to win six singles matches as she is 6-0 on the year.