The Baylor women’s tennis team hosts a doubleheader Saturday as UT-Rio Grande Valley and New Mexico come to Waco.
The matches are scheduled to start at 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., respectively, and will be held at the Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center.
Glen Wood, racing pioneer and patriarch, dies at 93
Glen Wood, the courtly and innovative patriarch of the famed Wood Brothers Racing team who had been the oldest living member of the NASCAR Hall of Fame, died Friday. He was 93.
Wood Brothers announced the death of its team founder on social media, saying he died in Stuart, Virginia, after a long illness.
Wood Brothers is the longest continuous Cup team in NASCAR and has weathered lean years over nearly seven decades, including seasons in which the organization ran only a partial schedule. The team has been credited with revolutionizing pit stops from routine service calls into carefully orchestrated strategic events that can win or lose races.
UConn self-imposes penalties for violations under Ollie
STORRS, Conn. — The University of Connecticut announced Friday that it is self-imposing penalties, including the loss of a scholarship for the 2019-20 season, for violations of NCAA rules by its basketball program under former coach Kevin Ollie.
The NCAA investigated and sent the school a notice in September detailing allegations that included unethical conduct by Ollie, who it said provided false or misleading information about video calls to a recruit from two former UConn stars, Hall of Famer Ray Allen and San Antonio Spurs guard Rudy Gay.
In its response to the NCAA, which outlined the sanctions, UConn said Friday it accepts responsibility for the violations, but put the blame for them squarely on Ollie.
In addition to reducing scholarships next season from 13 to 12, the school said it will: enforce a one-week ban on unofficial visits during the 2018-2019 academic year; enforce a one-week ban on recruiting communications during the current academic year; reduce by one the number of allowable official visits this year; reduce from 130 to 126 the number of allowable recruiting days; pay a $5,000 fine to the NCAA; and prohibit student-managers from attending allowable pickup games involving team members.