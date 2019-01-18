The Baylor women’s tennis team hosts a doubleheader Saturday as UT-Rio Grande Valley and New Mexico come to Waco.
The matches are scheduled to start at 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., respectively, and will be held at the Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading the Waco Tribune-Herald. You're entitled to a limited number of free articles every 30 days, and you currently have 0 remaining. Then, if you enjoy our site and want full access, you may purchase an affordable subscription. Current subscribers may log in here.
Thank you for reading the Waco Tribune-Herald. You're entitled to a limited number of free articles every 30 days, and you currently have 0 remaining. Then, if you enjoy our site and want full access, you may purchase an affordable subscription. Current subscribers may log in here.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading the Waco Tribune-Herald. You're entitled to a limited number of free articles every 30 days, and you currently have remaining. Then, if you enjoy our site and want full access, you may purchase an affordable subscription. Current subscribers may log in here.
Thank you for reading the Waco Tribune-Herald. You're entitled to a limited number of free articles every 30 days, and you currently have remaining. Then, if you enjoy our site and want full access, you may purchase an affordable subscription. Current subscribers may log in here.
Thank you for reading the Waco Tribune-Herald. You're entitled to a limited number of free articles every 30 days, and you currently have remaining. Then, if you enjoy our site and want full access, you may purchase an affordable subscription. Current subscribers may log in here.
Thank you for reading the Waco Tribune-Herald. You're entitled to a limited number of free articles every 30 days, and you currently have remaining. Then, if you enjoy our site and want full access, you may purchase an affordable subscription. Current subscribers may log in here.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Please support local journalism by becoming a digital subscriber or adding digital to your newspaper subscription.
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR SATURDAY... A STRONG COLD FRONT WILL MOVE THROUGH NORTH AND CENTRAL TEXAS LATE FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY MORNING. BEHIND THIS COLD FRONT, STRONG NORTHWEST WINDS OF 20-30 MPH ARE EXPECTED, ALONG WITH WIND GUSTS IN EXCESS OF 40 MPH. THESE WINDS WILL CONTINUE THROUGH MUCH OF THE DAY SATURDAY BEFORE SUBSIDING DURING THE LATE AFTERNOON AND EARLY EVENING HOURS. ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST SATURDAY... * TIMING...EARLY SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON. * WINDS...NORTHWEST SUSTAINED WINDS OF 20 TO 30 MPH, WITH GUSTS IN EXCESS OF 40 MPH POSSIBLE. * IMPACTS...LOOSE OUTDOOR ITEMS MAY BE BLOWN AROUND. TRAVEL WILL BE DIFFICULT ON EAST-WEST HIGHWAYS FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES. WIND CHILL VALUES WILL BE IN THE 20S AND 30S. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WIND ADVISORY MEANS THAT SUSTAINED WINDS OF AT LEAST 20 TO 30 MPH ARE EXPECTED. WINDS THIS STRONG CAN MAKE DRIVING DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES. BOATERS SHOULD USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN VENTURING ONTO AREA LAKES. RESIDENTS MAY WISH TO TAKE ACTION TO SECURE TRASH CANS, LAWN FURNITURE, AND OTHER LIGHTWEIGHT OUTDOOR OBJECTS THAT MAY BE BLOWN AROUND IN THE STRONG WINDS. &&
The Baylor women’s tennis team hosts a doubleheader Saturday as UT-Rio Grande Valley and New Mexico come to Waco.
The matches are scheduled to start at 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., respectively, and will be held at the Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center.
Kim Mulkey mentioned it multiple times in her postgame radio interview. Then, the Baylor head coach discussed it again with the media. She even backed up her words by showing her players a couple of scores in the Big 12.
With new artificial turf, new lights and 10 new players, the Baylor softball program will have a much different look this season.
Baylor head coach Kim Mulkey said they might be the quickest guards in the league.
The La Vega athletic complex is named after him, yet as Willie Williams tried to put what this honor means to him into words, he rarely talked about himself.
With new artificial turf, new lights and 10 new players, the Baylor softball program will have a much different look this season.
Kim Mulkey mentioned it multiple times in her postgame radio interview. Then, the Baylor head coach discussed it again with the media. She even backed up her words by showing her players a couple of scores in the Big 12.