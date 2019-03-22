The No. 16 Kansas women’s tennis team kept up Baylor’s woes by defeating the Bears, 6-1, on Friday evening at the Hurd Tennis Center.
Baylor (5-15, 0-2 Big 12) has now lost 14-straight matches. The Bears last finished on the winning end when they rolled past Wichita State, 4-1, on Jan. 26.
The Baylor doubles team of Livia Kraus and Kris Sorokolet won their doubles match, 6-4, over Kansas’ Janet Koch and Nina Khmeinitckaia. But the Jayhawks won the other two doubles matches to claim the doubles point.
Baylor claimed its lone point in singles play when Kraus defeated Koch, 6-2, 0-6, 6-4, in the No. 2 singles match.
Baylor’s season continues when it hosts No. 36 Kansas State at 1 p.m. on Sunday at the Hurd Tennis Center.