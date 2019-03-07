The Baylor women’s tennis team’s rough patch continued as TCU handed the Bears a 6-1 loss on Thursday afternoon at the Hurd Tennis Center.
Baylor (5-11, 0-1 Big 12) dropped its 10th-consecutive match, dating back to a 4-0 loss against Texas as part of the ITA National Kickoff Weekend in Austin in late January. TCU (7-4, 1-0) got the leg up in both the Horned Frogs’ and Bears’ conference opener this season.
Baylor’s Kris Sorokolet won the No. 3 singles match, 6-0, 6-3, but TCU swept the other five singles matches and won the doubles point.
Baylor’s season will continue with a nonconference home match against Old Dominion at 1 p.m. on Sunday at the Hurd Tennis Center.