The Baylor women’s tennis team’s rough patch continued as TCU handed the Bears a 6-1 loss on Thursday afternoon at the Hurd Tennis Center.
Baylor (5-11, 0-1 Big 12) dropped its 10th-consecutive match, dating back to a 4-0 loss against Texas as part of the ITA National Kickoff Weekend in Austin in late January. TCU (7-4, 1-0) got the leg up in both the Horned Frogs’ and Bears’ conference opener this season.
Baylor’s Kris Sorokolet won the No. 3 singles match, 6-0, 6-3, but TCU swept the other five singles matches and won the doubles point.
Baylor’s season will continue with a nonconference home match against Old Dominion at 1 p.m. on Sunday at the Hurd Tennis Center.
BU men’s golf competeing in weekend tourney
Coming off a third place finish at the Querencia Cabo Collegiate tournament, the Baylor men’s golf team travels to Palm City, Florida, to compete in the Valspar Collegiate Invitational. The tournament will take place Sunday through Tuesday at the Floridian National Golf Club.
The Bears were led by Colin Kober’s fifth place finish, shooting a 6-under 207 for the Cabo, including a 68 in his final round.
The Valspar is a 54-hole tournament scored with stroke play. Along with Baylor, other teams competing are Texas, Texas A&M, Oklahoma State, Houston and North Texas University. In addition, Arkansas, Florida State, Georgia Tech, LSU, Memphis, Minnesota, South Carolina, South Florida, UCLA and Wake Forest will be taking part in the tournament.
The Valspar will be Baylor’s third competition in the spring season. The Bears finished tied for second place at the All-American Intercollegiate in Humble, Feb. 16-18.