The Baylor women’s tennis team will try to snap a 10-match losing streak when it hosts Old Dominion at 1 p.m. on Sunday at the Hurd Tennis Center.
The Bears (5-11) have been playing through injuries recently and were shorthanded in losses at Michigan and Ohio State last week.
Earlier this week, TCU defeated Baylor, 6-1, in both teams’ Big 12 opener.
Old Dominion enters with a 12-2 record this season and have won four straight. The Monarchs defeated a Big 12 opponent recently as they claimed a 6-1 victory over West Virginia on March 3.