The Baylor women’s tennis team filled an assistant coach position as Alex Santos was named associate head coach on Thursday.
Santos was the head coach at Pitt the last four seasons. He accomplished several program firsts before the Pitt athletic department decided to end the program this spring. Santos coached the first player in Pitt history to be ranked in singles nationally by the ITA and his team defeated a ranked opponent for the first time and earned their first ever win in the ACC, both in 2016.
“We are thrilled to bring Alex on board,” Baylor head coach Joey Scrivano said. “He is a great person, a fantastic coach and his players can see it. They see his work ethic, his integrity and intelligence. He’s a sponge and I’m excited for our student-athletes to have a coach like Alex working with them.”
Santos replaces former Baylor assistant Chris Frusci, who left the program after three seasons to pursue other professional opportunities.