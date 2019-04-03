The Baylor women’s tennis team will try to bounce back from a pair of losses in Oklahoma last weekend when it continues Big 12 action against Texas Tech in Lubbock on Thursday.
The Bears snapped a 14-match losing streak when they defeated Kansas State, 4-3, on March 24. But after falling at Oklahoma State and Oklahoma on Friday and Sunday, Baylor (6-17, 1-4 Big 12) has lost 16 of 17.
The No. 29 Red Raiders (14-5,4-1) have won 7 of their last 8 matches, including victories over No. 22 Illinois and No. 38 Rice.