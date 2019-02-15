Baylor had hoped to extend their current winning streak against Northwestern to six games, but it was not to be. The No. 11 Wildcats defeated the Bears, 5-2, Friday at the Vandy Christie Tennis Center in Evanston, Illinois.
Baylor’s Jessica Hinojosa gained her 50th overall singles match win after defeating No. 72-ranked Julie Byrne, 7-5, 7-6. Angie Shakhraichuk also won her match in three sets, giving her four wins for the season.
Baylor head coach Joey Scrivano was able to see some positives out of the loss.
“Lots of credit to Northwestern,” he said. “They have a tough team and fought hard from start to finish. We are making progress as a team, but it’s not showing on the scoreboard yet. I’m proud of the way we are competing and staying positive through some tough losses. All the matters now is getting ready for a strong Illinois team on Sunday.”
Baylor plays the University of Illinois Sunday morning at the Atkins Tennis Center in Urbana-Champaign, Illinois.