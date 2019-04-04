LUBBOCK — The Texas Tech women’s tennis team extended Baylor’s rough patch as the Red Raiders claimed a 5-2 victory on Thursday at McLeod Tennis Center.
Texas Tech (15-5, 5-1 Big 12) claimed the doubles point, then clinched the match by winning four of five singles battles that finished.
Baylor No. 5 player Kris Sorokolet defeated Texas Tech’s Olivia Peet, 6-3, 6-1, to claim the Bears’ lone point.
Baylor (6-18, 1-5) has lost 17 of its last 18 matches and 3 straight after going winless on the road against Oklahoma State, Oklahoma and Texas Tech in the last week. The Bears return home to host Texas-San Antonio at 1 p.m. Sunday at Hurd Tennis Center.