Baylor women’s tennis dropped a hard-fought 4-3 decision against Washington State at the Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center Friday.
Washington state won the doubles point before Baylor took three of the first five singles matches to tie the score at three — Jessica Hinojosa (6-3, 1-6, 6-3), Angie Shakhraichuk (6-2, 6-4) and Paula Barañano (6-2, 6-2).
It all came down to court one where No. 63-ranked Michaela Bayerlova outlasted No. 70 Livia Kraus 6-7 (3-7), 6-2, 6-2 in three sets to clinch the victory.