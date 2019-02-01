Baylor women’s tennis fell, 5-2, to No. 17 Miami Friday at the Neil Schiff Tennis Center.
“We put out a fantastic effort on a lot of our courts and I’m proud of the progress we’re making,” head coach Joey Scrivano said in a press release. “We’ll turn our attention now to another strong opponent in UCF.”
After dropping the doubles point, the Bears fought back to win a pair of singles points as Kris Sorokolet won her match, 7-5, 6-2, and Jessica Hinojosa won, 6-4, 6-2.
Baylor now heads to Orlando to take on No. 23 Central Florida at 11 a.m. (CT) Sunday.