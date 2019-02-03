Baylor women’s tennis fell to No. 23 Central Florida, 6-1, Sunday at the USTA National Campus.
Central Florida won the doubles point to take the early lead. In singles, freshman Paula Baranano secured her second win of the season at court six, 6-4, 6-3
“The team competed really hard and it showed with the amount of close matches today,” head coach Joey Scrivano said. “We’ll travel home, regroup and turn our attention to a good Washington State team Friday.”
After four matches away from home, Baylor returns to Waco Friday to host Washington State at 5 p.m. The Bears are 4-0 at home this season.