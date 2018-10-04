Baylor women’s tennis begins its fall season with the H-E-B Invitational Friday through Sunday in Waco. Eight teams, including Baylor, will participate in tournament that includes singles and doubles draws.
Friday and Sunday’s matches will be on campus at the Hurd Tennis Center while Saturday’s matches will be held off campus at the Waco Regional Tennis Center at 900 Lake Shore Drive. Friday and Saturday match play is set to begin at 9 a.m. and Sunday action begins at 10 a.m.
“This team’s worked incredibly hard in the offseason to be physically, mentally and emotionally prepared for the fall, and with our first tournament around the corner they are really excited for it,” head coach Joey Scrivano said in a statement. “This group is really a team that’s connected. They’re all an extension of each other; they have a lot of respect for each other. It’s a really positive locker room. That takes a lot of work and they’ve invested in each other, and it’s a great nucleus.”
Players from Kansas, LSU, North Texas, Sam Houston State, Texas, Tyler Junior College and UTSA will participate in the H-E-B Invitational.
Baylor tennis programs will continue their “Baylor Cub Tennis” program designed for kids ages 3 to 11. Baylor players and staff will help the Cubs learn basic tennis skills in 12 sessions throughout the season. The first Cub event is Friday at 5 p.m.Ba
No. 24 Baylor soccer faces No. 16 WVU
The No. 24 Baylor soccer team will face one of its biggest tests of the season against No. 16 West Virginia at 6 p.m. Friday in Morgantown.
The Bears (9-4, 2-1) are coming off a pair of Big 12 wins last weekend against TCU and Texas Tech. West Virginia (7-2-3, 3-0) has beaten Texas Tech, TCU and Kansas State in conference play.
The Bears will face Iowa State (2-9-2, 0-2-1) at 1 p.m. Sunday in Ames.