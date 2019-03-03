The Baylor women’s tennis team suffered its ninth-straight loss as Ohio State handed the Bears a 5-2 defeat on Sunday at the Varsity Tennis Center in Columbus, Ohio.
Baylor’s Jessica Hinojosa provided a bright spot as she won the No. 1 singles match over Ohio State’s Isabelle Boulais, 1-6, 6-4, 1-0 (10-5). The Bears’ No. 4 player, Paula Baranano, also claimed a match victory as she defeated the Buckeyes’ Luna Dormet, 6-3, 3-6, 1-0 (10-4).
But Ohio State claimed the other four singles matches and the doubles point to win the day. Buckeyes’ No. 2 player Shiori Fukuda edged Baylor’s Livia Kraus in a back-and-forth battle, 6-1, 6-7, 1-0 (11-9).
Baylor (5-9) returns home for its Big 12 opener against TCU at 3 p.m. on Thursday at the Hurd Tennis Center.