LAWRENCE, Kan. – In order to advance to the NCAA Women’s Tennis Championship, Baylor would need to win the Big 12 tournament. Standing in the way was the University of Texas. The No. 7 Longhorns brought the Bears’ season to a close with a 4-1 quarterfinals win at Jayhawk Tennis Center Friday. The score was 4-1.
Baylor didn’t go meekly into the night. Texas’ Fernanda Labrana and Tijana Spasojevic downed Baylor’s Paul Baranano and Liva Kraus, 6-1, in doubles. Baylor tied the score up, though, with Jessica Hinojosa and Dominika Sujova getting a 6-4 win over Bojana Markovic and Petra Granic from Texas. Ultimately, the doubles’ edge went the Longhorns way, winning on a tie-breaker, 7-6.
Angie Shakhraichuck won Baylor’s only point with a singles victory, 7-5, 6-0, over Labrana.
While 2018-19 didn’t go the way the Bears had hoped, finishing their season 9-21, the team does have a lot of returning players and have higher expectations for the 2019-20 season.