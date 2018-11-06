Fresh off her first career tournament trophy at Baylor, sophomore Livia Kraus earned a wild card spot at this week’s ITA National Fall Championships in Surprise, Ariz.
Kraus swept through five matches, extending her singles-court win streak to 14, to take the Jack Kramer Club Invitational Sunday in Rolling Hills Estates, Calif. The win was also Kraus’ 30th of her collegiate singles career.
“Livia is playing great tennis right now and we’re excited that she’ll be able to matchup with some of college’s best players in Arizona,” said Baylor head coach Joey Scrivano.
Kraus, ranked 99th nationally, takes on Cal’s 28th-ranked Julia Rosenqvist at 10:15 a.m. Central on Wednesday at the Surprise Tennis & Racquet Complex.