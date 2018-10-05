A trio of Baylor players won two matches to reach the quarterfinals of the HEB Invitational, the opening event of the fall season for the Baylor women’s tennis team on Friday.
Dominikia Sujova, Jessica Hinojosa and Kristina Sorokolet all looked strong in advancing. Hinojosa swept UTSA’s Sophia Omoworare, 6-0, 6-0, in the opening round before downing LSU’s Luba Vasilyuk, 6-3, 6-2, to advance. The junior will take on Texas’ Fernanda Labrana at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Waco Regional Tennis Center.
Sorokolet slammed Malou Goes of Sam Houston State, 6-0, 6-1, before defeating Kansas’ Malkia Ngounoue after the Jayhawks player was forced to retire in the second set. Sorokolet squares off against LSU’s Paris Corley Saturday at 9 a.m.
Sujova defeated North Texas’ Ivana Babic, 6-1, 6-1, before battling Sam Houston State’s Isidora Zivkovic to a 7-6(4), 6-4 win to reach Saturday’s quarterfinals. Sujova faces Tyler Junior College’s Maria Genovese at 9 a.m. Saturday.