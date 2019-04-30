Baylor sophomore Livia Kraus has been selected as an alternate for the NCAA women’s tennis championships in Orlando, Fla., on May 20-25.
Kraus, who hails from Nieder-Olm, Germany, tallied a 21-11 record this season, and is ranked No. 63 in the ITA singles rankings.
Fifteen players automatically qualified for nationals while 49 at-large selections were made by the committee. Kraus checks in as the No. 5 alternate out of eight selected to attend.
Kraus is the first Bear since Blair Shankle received an at-large selection in 2017 to be invited to the NCAA championships as an individual.