Baylor’s Livia Kraus took down No. 28 Julia Rosenqvist of Cal 6-3, 6-0 at the ITA National Fall Championships in Surprise, Ariz. The victory marked the 15th-straight singles match win for Kraus as she advances to play Georgia’s Katarina Jokic in the second round Thursday.
Jokic was ranked No. 8 in the Oracle/ITA Division I Women’s Rankings in September, where Kraus was ranked No. 99.
On the season, Kraus is 6-0 and is building on a nine-match win streak from her freshman season last year. Wednesday’s victory was the 31st of her career on the singles court in a Baylor uniform.
Kraus and Jokic square off Thursday with the winner advancing to the Round of 16 Friday.