The Baylor women’s tennis team can plan on getting comfortable at home next season.
Baylor released its women’s tennis schedule on Tuesday and it includes 18 home events.
The Bears open the fall campaign with the HEB Invitational on Oct. 4 at the Hurd Tennis Center and also host the ITA Texas Regionals, Oct. 17-21.
Baylor will serve up the spring slate with a home match versus Georgia State on Jan. 17 and follow with 15 more home matches through the Big 12 home finale versus Texas Tech on April 5. All of the spring matches are scheduled for the Hurd Tennis Center, but are subject to move indoors to the Hawkins Indoor Tennis Facility if the weather dictates.
“I’m excited for our fans to have the opportunity to watch some of the most entertaining and competitive NCAA tennis matches in the country, and we obviously love playing in the Hurd and Hawkins venues,” Baylor coach Joey Scrivano. “However, we need to re-establish ourselves as a great road team, and we have several opportunities to prove ourselves away from home.”
WNBA suspends player for violence charge
NEW YORK — Los Angeles Sparks guard Riquna Williams was suspended without pay by the WNBA on Tuesday for 10 games — nearly a third of the season — for a domestic violence incident.
Williams was arrested on April 29 and charged with two felony counts, one involving the assault of an individual with whom she was in a relationship and the other involving a threat to another person with a firearm. Her criminal case is ongoing.
The WNBA conducted its own investigation and consulted with a panel of experts in the field of domestic violence. Among other factors, the WNBA said it took into account the nature and seriousness of the allegations, including the involvement of a gun. The WNBA also will require Williams to participate in counseling.
The Sparks said they would have no immediate comment on Williams’ suspension.
The suspension, which surpassed the seven games given to Brittney Griner and Glory Johnson in 2015 for their domestic violence arrests, will begin with Thursday’s game against the Dallas Wings. It’s not the longest in league history: The WNBA dismissed Rhonda Mapp, who also played for Los Angeles, in 2003 for violating its drug policy. Mapp never returned after being suspended by the league for two years.
The Sparks signed Williams on May 15. The seventh-year player has started six games this season and is averaging 11.5 points. She had 23 points in Los Angeles’ last game, an overtime win over Atlanta on Sunday.
Assuming she doesn’t appeal, Williams would return for the Sparks’ final eight games, starting against the Indiana Fever on Aug. 22.
Bucks sign Thanasis Antetokounmpo
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks announced Tuesday that they have signed free agent forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo, the older brother of Bucks forward and NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Thanasis Antetokounmpo joins Milwaukee on a guaranteed two-year, minimum contract, according to Giannis’ agent, Alex Saratsis.
“Thanasis is a young player with great experience at the top level overseas,” Bucks general manager Jon Horst said. “He brings toughness, athleticism, character and a high IQ. We are thrilled to have him join the Bucks.”
Antetokounmpo spent the last two seasons with Panathinaikos of the Greek Basket League, where he helped the team to two straight league titles.
The 6-foot-7 forward averaged 4.9 points and 2.5 rebounds in 55 games (13 starts) in both Greek Basket League and EuroLeague In 2018-19. He was named the Greek Basket League Most Spectacular Player for the 2017-18 season. Prior to that,
Antetokounmpo, 26, played one season with Andorra of Spain’s Liga ACB where he averaged 7.8 points and 3.8 rebounds in 34 games (8 starts).
Antetokounmpo was initially selected by the New York Knicks in the second round of the 2014 NBA Draft (51st overall) after playing his first season in the United States in 2013-14 with the Delaware 87ers of the NBA G League. He went on to play in two games with the Knicks during the 2015-16 season in addition to playing in 91 games (85 starts) with their G League affiliate, the Westchester Knicks, from 2014-16.
Antetokounmpo averaged 12.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.2 steals in 141 career G League games over three seasons (2013-16) with Delaware and Westchester. He was a two-time G League All-Defensive Team selection, earning Second Team honors in 2015 and Third Team honors in 2014.
Utah court: Basketball player can’t sue fouler
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Supreme Court has ruled a man who suffered a knee injury in a church-sponsored basketball game can’t sue an opposing player over a common foul.
Judd Nixon says he hurt his left knee in a 2012 game at a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints stake center in Utah County when an opposing player made contact with him as he was taking a shot.
In 2015, Nixon filed a complaint in court alleging Edward Clay’s actions were negligent and caused his injury.
A district court judge granted Clay’s request to dismiss the case, finding Nixon’s injury wasn’t the result of willful or reckless conduct.
Nixon appealed to the state’s high court.
The justices unanimously affirmed the lower court ruling decision, saying basketball is inherently a contact sport.