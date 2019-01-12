HONOLULU, Hawaii — Hawaii pulled out a 4-3 victory over Baylor Saturday at the UH Tennis complex.
Hawaii won the doubles point before Kris Sorokolet put Baylor on the board winning her single's match. Livia Kraus then won her match after dropping the first set on the No. 1 singles court. Jessica Hinojosa won in two sets for the Bears as well, but Hawaii won three more matches.
The deciding match was between Baylor's Angie Shakhraichuk and Hawaii's Nikola Dolakova. Dolakova edged Shakhraichuk in three sets, 3-6, 6-1, 7-5.
Baylor now returns home to host a doubleheader Saturday against UT-Rio Grande Valley at 11 a.m. and New Mexico at 4 p.m.