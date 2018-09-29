NORMAN, Okla. – Maria Vesga continued her sub-par ways Saturday as she shot a 4-under 67 to lead the Baylor women’s golf team to a second round 4-under-280 at the Schooner Fall Classic. The team now stands in fourth place with a two-round score of 558. 10-under for the two rounds.
Alabama leads all teams at 34-under, followed by Texas (-24) and Oklahoma (-12). Other teams are Texas A&M (-6), Miami (-2), Florida State (-2), Oregon (E), Clemson (+1), Notre Dame (+5), Mississippi State (+5), UNC Wilmington (+17) , Wisconsin (+20), New Mexico (+23) and Texas State (+28).
Along with Vesga, currently tied for fifth place individually, Diane Baillieux is tied for 25th after shooting 1-under 70. Laila Hrindova shot even par for the day and is tied for 23rd. Gurleen Kaur is tied for 28 after shooting 1-over, and Fiona Liddle shot 8-over and is tied for 74th. Jordan Shackelford, playing as an individual, is tied for 53rd after shooting 2-over for the day.
Baylor will begin Sunday’s final round teamed with Miami and Texas A&M, with the first tee shot set for 9:20 p.m.