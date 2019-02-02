The No. 35 Baylor women’s golf team begins their spring season by competing in the Northrop Grumman Regional Challenge. The tournament will take place Sunday through Tuesday at the Palos Verdes Golf Club in the Los Angeles area.
Sixteen teams are scheduled to compete, including six of the nation’s top 10 teams and 11 of the top 20. The top three teams — USC, Texas and Florida — lead the competitors, along with No. 5 Alabama, No. 8 Arizona State and No. 9 Arizona. The other top 20 teams are No. 12 UCLA, No. 13 Stanford, No. 14 Wake Forest, No. 19 Washington and No. 20 Florida State. The other teams in the competition are Furman (No. 26), Colorado (No. 42), plus unranked Ohio State and Oklahoma State.
Baylor will feature Gurleen Kaur in the No. 1 spot, followed by Maria Vesga, Erica Chiang, Diane Baillieux and Emma Bradley. This will be Bradley’s first tournament. Chiang missed most of the fall season due to injuries.
Baylor begins play with Furman, Colorado and Oklahoma State in Sunday’s first round. It is scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. with a shotgun start. Monday’s and Tuesday’s rounds will be set based on the standings from the previous day’s play.
Highlassies basketball falls to Cisco, 68-60
A harsh conference journey continues to test McLennan Community College’s women’s basketball team, as the host team fell to Cisco, 68-60, Saturday at the Highlands.
Things looked as if it might turn out to be the Highlassies’ day as the team took a 34-28 lead at halftime.
MCC (10-12, 1-8 conference) widened the lead to double digits after a 4-0 run to start the third quarter. The two teams battled throughout the quarter, and the Lassies’ lead was 56-45 going into the last quarter.
Cisco’s defense shut down the Lassies in the fourth, taking the quarter, 23-4, and winning the game as a result.
Kenidi White and KeeKee Nowlin both had 14 points in the loss, with Ny’Asia Goldman adding 10 more.
The Highlanders travel to Ranger Wednesday for their next game. Tipoff is set for 5:30 p.m.
No. 10 Baylor men’s tennis host Nebraska, UTRGV
No. 10 Baylor men’s tennis is set to host Nebraska and UT-Rio Grande Valley at the Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center Sunday. The Bears will host Nebraska at 11 a.m., and will then play UTRGV at 2:30 p.m.
The Bears (6-0) are 20-1 in their last 21 home matches and is coming off a win against South Florida on Friday. Nebraska (3-3) are coming off a home win against Missouri-Kansas City. Baylor is 21-3 against Nebraska, including a 21-game win streak.
UTRGV (2-3) last played in 2013, a Bear victory. Baylor is 13-10 all-time against the Vaqueros.
MCC softball splits doubleheader with Howard
BIG SPRING – McLennan Community College opened their doubleheader with Howard College with a win, shutting out Howard, 6-0.
The Highlassies scored in the first inning off a single by Genisa Marrero-Carter and a homer by Sophie Wideman. The team scored again in the third with one run, in the fourth with two more and a run in the seventh inning.
Emily Klanika earned the win for MCC, and Marrero-Carter went 3 -4 at the plate, while Wideman had two RBIs, and Lindy Alexander went two for two at the plate.
In the second game, Howard turned the tables on the Lassies, taking the second game, 10-7.
Both teams started strong, with MCC scoring three runs in the top of the first. Howard answered with two of their own in the bottom of the same inning. Howard took the lead with two more runs in the third, then added five in the fifth and one in the sixth. The Lassies tried to rally with four runs of their own in the top of the sixth, but were held scoreless in the last inning.
Carla Torres took the loss for MCC. Kaitlin Richards and Emeri Eubanks both homered for the Highlassies.
McLennan will host Kilgore in a doubleheader Wednesday at the Bosque River Ballpark. The first game will be at 1 p.m.
Powell decommits from Baylor
Cecil Powell, a safety from Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Piper High School, announced Saturday that he is decommitting from Baylor.
Powell’s announcement came as the second NCAA football signing period is approaching Wednesday.
Powell, a three-star recruit, had committed to Baylor on Dec. 10.
Fullbright commits to Houston
Midway running back James Fullbright announced Saturday that he has committed to Houston.
The 5-9, 190-pound Fullbright has been one of the top rushers in Central Texas the past two seasons.
Fullbright made his announcement with the second NCAA football signing period approaching Wednesday.
BU women take on Central Florida in tennis Sunday
Baylor’s women’s tennis plays its third ranked team in as many contests when they take on No. 23 Central Florida at noon at the UTSA National Facility in Orlando Sunday.
Baylor (5-3) lost to No. 6 Texas on Jan. 27 and to No. 17 Miami on Friday. Like Baylor, UCF (3-2) has lost to the only two ranked opponents they have played, falling to No. 15 Florida State on Jan. 20 and No. 20 Northwestern on Jan. 26.
Livia Kraus and Kris Sorokolet are both 6-1 for the Bears on the singles courts.
Baylor and UCF are 1-1 against each other, with Central Florida winning the most recent meeting in Waco last season.
No. 3 MCC baseball sweeps Midland
MIDLAND – It feels good to win. McLennan Community College baseball must be feeling very good. They are on a five-game winning streak after defeating Midland in a doubleheader Saturday.
Alex DeLeon and Trevor Munsch combined to pitch the Highlanders to a 3-1 win in the first game.
The game was scoreless in the first inning. A homer by Brett Squires’ put MCC (5-2) on the board in the second inning, followed by two more runs in the top of the third. Midland didn’t get on the board until the bottom of the fourth.
DeLeon got the win and Munsch the save. Along with Squires’ home run, Jalen Battles had a double.
In the second game, won by the Highlanders 11-9, scoring got started early as both teams scored a run in the first inning. MCC seemed to break the game open with seven runs in the top of the fourth and single runs in the fifth, sixth and seventh, but Midland’s Chaparrals kept scrambling. They scored two in the bottom of the fifth, then added three more in the bottom of the seventh and three more in the ninth.
MCC had seven pitchers in the game. Jase Embry started the game, then was replaced by Mason Hilton, who was replaced by Andrew Cossio, then Brant Bennett, Payton Strambler, Cole Moore and Ryan Bishop. Hilton was credited with the win.
The Highlanders travel to the Houston area to play in the San Jacinto Tournament of Champions Friday and Saturday.