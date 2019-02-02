The No. 35 Baylor women’s golf team begins their spring season by competing in the Northrop Grumman Regional Challenge. The tournament will take place Sunday through Tuesday at the Palos Verdes Golf Club in the Los Angeles area.
Sixteen teams are scheduled to compete, including six of the nation’s top 10 teams and 11 of the top 20. The top three teams — USC, Texas and Florida — lead the competitors, along with No. 5 Alabama, No. 8 Arizona State and No. 9 Arizona. The other top 20 teams are No. 12 UCLA, No. 13 Stanford, No. 14 Wake Forest, No. 19 Washington and No. 20 Florida State. The other teams in the competition are Furman (No. 26), Colorado (No. 42), plus unranked Ohio State and Oklahoma State.
Baylor will feature Gurleen Kaur in the No. 1 spot, followed by Maria Vesga, Erica Chiang, Diane Baillieux and Emma Bradley. This will be Bradley’s first tournament. Chiang missed most of the fall season due to injuries.
Baylor begins play with Furman, Colorado and Oklahoma State in Sunday’s first round. It is scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. with a shotgun start. Monday’s and Tuesday’s rounds will be set based on the standings from the previous day’s play.