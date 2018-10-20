AUSTIN — Baylor women’s golf used the second-best round of the day to move up two spots at the Betsy Rawls Invitational Saturday. Baylor now trails only No. 6 Texas (-1), No. 16 Kent State (-1) and No. 7 Florida (+10), after shooting a 4-under-par 284. The Bears are currently 11-over after the second round.
Gurleen Kaur leads Baylor’s individual golfers. She made four birdies and one bogey to shoot a 3-under 69 for the day and is currently in third place at 2-under 142. Maria Vesga also shot below par with a 2-under 70 and is in a tie for 19th at 149. Laila Hrindova, who made the only eagle of the tournament to date, is in a tie for 14th at 148, and Diane Baillieux is also tied for 14th at 148.
Baylor will play Sunday’s final round paired with Texas Tech and SMU and will have a shotgun start at 8:45 a.m.